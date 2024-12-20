Hobbs Administration Takes Historic Action to Protect Rural Groundwater Supplies

Phoenix, AZ — Today, the Hobbs administration announced historic action to secure Arizona’s water future and protect rural Arizonans from unchecked groundwater pumping with the Arizona Department of Water Resources’ (ADWR) decision to designate the Willcox Groundwater Basin an Active Management Area (AMA).

“Rural communities deserve to have their groundwater protected, and today’s action is a critical milestone for the people of southeastern Arizona,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “For too long politicians have buried their heads in the sand, refused to take action, and caved to out-of-state special interests profiting off Arizona’s water.

“I’ve heard from families, farmers, and businesses who have experienced the devastating impacts of unchecked pumping by unaccountable, big corporations. Their wells are running dry, their homes are damaged by fissures in the earth, and their farms are barely able to get by. This newly designated AMA at the Willcox Basin will bring much-needed relief to Arizonans and protect their water for generations to come. Since day one as Governor, I have fought to secure Arizona’s water future. I am making good on that promise. I will continue to fight to protect water supplies for all Arizonans, including pushing for new rural groundwater reform legislation in 2025.”

Creating an AMA at the Willcox Basin is a long overdue measure to protect water for rural communities, which have pleaded for groundwater protection for years. The action will protect over 8,100 people and the local economies that rely on the Willcox Basin, allowing existing water users to continue water use and putting in place conservation requirements to help protect the aquifer. It will also protect Arizona families, farmers, businesses, and private property owners from additional large, out-of-state corporations locating to the Willcox Basin to exploit groundwater supplies.

“This decision by me goes to the heart of our State’s landmark 1980 groundwater protection legislation which invests in the ADWR Director the duty to take necessary steps to defend our groundwater supplies for future generations,” said ADWR Director Tom Buschatzke. “As my staff has made clear in public hearings held in Willcox and in response to comments on our presentations from members of the public, the hydrologic conditions in the basin meet the statutory requirements.”

In September, Governor Hobbs visited the Willcox Basin, where conditions are dire. Groundwater levels have fallen over 400 feet in certain areas, nearly 50 miles of mapped earth fissures have split open, and more than 1,200 wells have been drilled or deepened in the last 14 years, with no checks or limits to groundwater pumping.

“Our community is facing difficult decisions as Arizona moves forward with an Active Management Area for the Willcox Basin. While there are a range of views on the AMA, the urgency of addressing our water challenges cannot be overstated,” said Willcox Mayor, Greg Hancock. “Governor Hobbs has demonstrated a strong commitment to protecting Arizona’s precious water resources. We recognize the perspectives many residents and stakeholders have raised, and we are committed to ensuring that our community’s voice is heard throughout this process. Our focus remains on securing a sustainable future for our water supply and ensuring the long-term economic vitality of our region. We will continue to work collaboratively with all parties to seek solutions that balance our community’s needs and the preservation of our vital water resources.”

“As a resident living in the Willcox Groundwater Basin I applaud and extend my gratitude to Governor Hobbs and Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Buschatzke for recognizing the dire need for an AMA designation for this basin,” said Cochise resident Melanie Lawrence. “While the AMA designation gives us hope for a secure water future, I recognize that this is only the first step in creating the framework for the necessary collaboration required to address this issue. Addressing our significant groundwater overdraft will require the commitment and effort of all local stakeholders to come up with meaningful ideas and actions that will move us towards a better water future.

“Thank you Director Buschatzke for making this vitally important and courageous decision to designate an AMA in the Willcox Basin,” said Willcox winegrower Mark Jorve. “Our vineyard, in the heart of the Willcox grape growing region, has experienced a dramatic decline in the water level due to decades of unchecked groundwater pumping. This AMA is a crucial step towards stabilizing the aquifer and protecting this precious resource, the water that we all depend on in this valley.”

This part of the state relies entirely on groundwater. Extraction has been unregulated, leaving homeowners and businesses to fend for themselves. The 1980 Groundwater Management Act authorizes the establishment of new AMAs by designation of the ADWR Director. Director Buschatzke’s decision is here.

When Governor Hobbs traveled to the Willcox basin earlier this year, she met with local leaders and heard from community members about how unchecked groundwater pumping by big corporations is threatening their communities.