Governor Katie Hobbs Makes Appointments to Pima County Clerk of the Superior Court and the Maricopa County Clerk of the Superior Court

Today, Governor Katie Hobbs is announcing her appointments to serve as the Pima County Clerk of the Superior Court and the Maricopa County Clerk of the Superior Court. Clerks of the court serve a vital function of the justice system, ensuring smooth courtroom operations, and assisting judges, attorneys, and the public with court-related matters, including managing documents, scheduling hearings, and issuing legal documents.

Governor Hobbs appointed James Giacomino to serve as Pima County Clerk of the Superior Court following the retirement of former Clerk Gary Harrison. Clerk Giacomino is a life-long Arizonan and public servant who has worked in the Clerk's office for the last 14 years.

Governor Hobbs appointed Judge Joseph Malka to serve as Maricopa County Clerk of the Superior Court following the retirement of former Clerk Jeff Fine. Judge Malka has served as a judicial officer in Arizona for over 20 years.

Pursuant to A.R.S. § 16-230, both appointees will complete the remainder of the elected terms until the 2026 general election.