Girl Scouts Louisiana East Welcomes Gonzales Native Ace Bourgeois as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Girl Scouts Louisiana East (GSLE) proudly announces the appointment of Ace Bourgeois as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With nearly 30 years of experience in design and marketing, Bourgeois brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to further advance the organization’s mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.Bourgeois’ career spans roles in advertising and corporate marketing, including leadership positions at three major healthcare companies with regional and national reach. He has served on the Executive Committee for the American Advertising Federation (AAF) District 7, covering Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Louisiana, and has been a board member of AAF Baton Rouge for nearly two decades. His distinguished contributions to the advertising profession were recognized in 2022 when he received the prestigious E.A. “Pete” Goldsby Silver Medal Award."It’s an honor to join a national movement dedicated to empowering girls in our local communities, helping them realize their full potential and create an extraordinary impact on the world,” said Bourgeois.As CMO, Bourgeois will lead marketing and communications strategy to elevate GSLE’s brand visibility and engagement across its 23-parish service area. His strategic vision will play a pivotal role in advancing key initiatives, including recruitment, volunteer engagement, and community outreach.Dr. Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East, expressed her enthusiasm about the appointment: "Ace brings a unique blend of creativity, leadership, and strategic marketing expertise. His deep understanding of branding and community engagement will be instrumental in amplifying our mission and ensuring that every girl in our region has the opportunity to unlock her full potential and make the world a better place.”Bourgeois’ extensive background in design, campaign development, and marketing strategy positions him as a dynamic leader for GSLE’s next chapter of growth and community impact.About Girl Scouts Louisiana East:Girl Scouts Louisiana East (GSLE) is the leading organization for leadership development of girls, grades K to 12, in 23 parishes of southeast Louisiana. Chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA, GSLE serves over 10,200 girls, with 3,400 adult members. Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.gsle.org ###

