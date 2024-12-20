Maine DOE Update – December 20, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Educators Invited to Register for Continuation of Maine Solutionaries Project

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction team works with educators throughout the state to deliver high-quality professional development that is both relevant and useful. In a continuation of the Interdisciplinary Instruction team’s partnership with the Institute for Humane Education, the Maine Solutionaries Project will extend through the winter for educators interested in supporting their students in applying their learning. | More

Maine DOE Seeking Educators to Pilot MOOSE Modules and Wabanaki Studies Educator Guides

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is currently looking for educators to pilot MOOSE Modules and Wabanaki Studies Educator Guides in their classrooms this spring. | More

Applications Open for Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship

Applications for the 2025-2026 Asian & Pacific Islander American (APIA) Scholarship are now open. This opportunity is available to Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander American students who will be enrolling in, or who are currently enrolled in, a U.S.-accredited college or university as a degree-seeking undergraduate student. The deadline to complete this application is January 15, 2025. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Portland Third Graders Create Ornaments for National Christmas Tree Display in Washington, D.C.

Elementary students from Portland Public Schools recently created original ornaments that are now on the national stage, decorating Maine’s tree as part of the 2024 National Christmas Tree display at the White House in Washington, D.C. | More

Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance Announces 2024 Awardees

Five educators have been named 2024 Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (Maine AHPERD) Teachers of the Year. This award recognizes outstanding health education, physical education, and adapted physical education teachers who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to their students and profession. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Maine DOE Announces Multilingual/Multicultural Connections Webinar Series

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is thrilled to announce the Multilingual/Multicultural Connections Webinar Series, a comprehensive professional learning opportunity designed to equip educators, administrators, and school administrative unit (SAU) leaders with strategies and resources to celebrate multiculturalism and expand multilingual pathways. | More

Integrating Literacy through Applied Science Workshop with Katie Coppens

A number of studies on literacy have concluded that students who engage with texts on specific topics, particularly social studies and science, make greater advances in reading skills and comprehension compared to those who work solely with texts focused on reading. | More

Registration Open for 2025 Maine School Winter Wellness Summit: “Nourishing the Body, Mind, and Soul”

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of School and Student Supports’ Employee Health Promotion and Wellness Program is pleased to offer the 2025 Maine School Winter Wellness Summit: “Nourishing the Body, Mind, and Soul.” School employees from across the state are invited to join their colleagues and register for this event being held on Thursday, January 30 and Friday, January 31 at the Samoset Resort in Rockport. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

