Criminal justice leaders graduate from Chief Executive Seminar Class 57

December 20, 2024
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announces the graduation of 14 chief executives from the Chief Executive Seminar. The graduates, who represent criminal justice agencies from around the state, serve in leadership roles within their agencies.
 
Participants met for one week a month for three months, taking classes on topics such as future trends, social media, stress management, succession planning and Anatomy of a Decision to name a few.
 
The goal of the Chief Executive Seminar is to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging demands of the future. Class participants study trends and events that may affect criminal justice professionals and Florida, while developing new leadership skills to address the changes that lie ahead.
 
The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, established within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the state university system, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature in recognition of the need for an innovative and multifaceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.
 
Graduates of Class 57 Chief Executive Seminar

Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
 
Colonel Rick “Lee” Adams
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
 
Chief Reginald Akins
Jennings Police Department
 
Undersheriff Nichole Anderson
Broward Sheriff’s Office
 
Director Justin “JD” Davis
Florida Dept of Environment Protection
 
Chief Carlos A. Hill
Quincy Police Department
 
Undersheriff Jon E. Hooper
Nassau County Sheriff’s Office
 
Major Tom Laurell
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
 
Interim Chief Justin Maloy
Florida State University Police Department
 
Assistant Chief Richard Perez
Miami Police Department
 
Assistant Chief Frank C. Ruggiero
Tarpon Springs Police Department
 
Assistant Chief Russell O. Voyles III
Springfield Police Department
 
Major Chris Watson
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office
 
Major Matthew K. Williams
Florida Highway Patrol
 

For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
Info@fdle.state.fl.us
 
 

