Criminal justice leaders graduate from Chief Executive Seminar Class 57
December 20, 2024
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announces the graduation of 14 chief executives from the Chief Executive Seminar. The graduates, who represent criminal justice agencies from around the state, serve in leadership roles within their agencies.
Participants met for one week a month for three months, taking classes on topics such as future trends, social media, stress management, succession planning and Anatomy of a Decision to name a few.
The goal of the Chief Executive Seminar is to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging demands of the future. Class participants study trends and events that may affect criminal justice professionals and Florida, while developing new leadership skills to address the changes that lie ahead.
The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, established within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the state university system, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature in recognition of the need for an innovative and multifaceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.
Graduates of Class 57 Chief Executive Seminar
Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Colonel Rick “Lee” Adams
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Chief Reginald Akins
Jennings Police Department
Undersheriff Nichole Anderson
Broward Sheriff’s Office
Director Justin “JD” Davis
Florida Dept of Environment Protection
Chief Carlos A. Hill
Quincy Police Department
Undersheriff Jon E. Hooper
Nassau County Sheriff’s Office
Major Tom Laurell
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Interim Chief Justin Maloy
Florida State University Police Department
Assistant Chief Richard Perez
Miami Police Department
Assistant Chief Frank C. Ruggiero
Tarpon Springs Police Department
Assistant Chief Russell O. Voyles III
Springfield Police Department
Major Chris Watson
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office
Major Matthew K. Williams
Florida Highway Patrol
