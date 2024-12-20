Criminal justice leaders graduate from Chief Executive Seminar Class 57

December 20, 2024TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announces the graduation of 14 chief executives from the Chief Executive Seminar. The graduates, who represent criminal justice agencies from around the state, serve in leadership roles within their agencies.Participants met for one week a month for three months, taking classes on topics such as future trends, social media, stress management, succession planning and Anatomy of a Decision to name a few.The goal of the Chief Executive Seminar is to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging demands of the future. Class participants study trends and events that may affect criminal justice professionals and Florida, while developing new leadership skills to address the changes that lie ahead.The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, established within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the state university system, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature in recognition of the need for an innovative and multifaceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.

Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams

Florida Department of Law Enforcement



Colonel Rick “Lee” Adams

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services



Chief Reginald Akins

Jennings Police Department



Undersheriff Nichole Anderson

Broward Sheriff’s Office



Director Justin “JD” Davis

Florida Dept of Environment Protection



Chief Carlos A. Hill

Quincy Police Department



Undersheriff Jon E. Hooper

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office



Major Tom Laurell

Polk County Sheriff’s Office



Interim Chief Justin Maloy

Florida State University Police Department



Assistant Chief Richard Perez

Miami Police Department



Assistant Chief Frank C. Ruggiero

Tarpon Springs Police Department



Assistant Chief Russell O. Voyles III

Springfield Police Department



Major Chris Watson

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office



Major Matthew K. Williams

Florida Highway Patrol



