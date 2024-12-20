Integrating Literacy through Applied Science Workshop with Katie Coppens

A number of studies on literacy have concluded that students who engage with texts on specific topics, particularly social studies and science, make greater advances in reading skills and comprehension compared to those who work solely with texts focused on reading.

To support educators with literacy integration, the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction team is hosting a workshop on Integrating Literacy through Applied Science with educator and author Katie Coppens. This event is scheduled for Wednesday, January 15, 2025, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick.

Participants in this workshop will explore, discuss, and engage with:

The role of applied science in literacy.

The role of applied science in interest and in comprehension (or “meaning-making.”)

How applied science helps a student gain or transfer new knowledge.

Ways this support can be incorporated into their classrooms and future learning.

Limited in-person spots are available and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants may also join virtually through Zoom, and the workshop will be recorded and shared with educators. Contact hours are available to participants. To register for this event, please use this registration link.

The Interdisciplinary Instruction team is part of the Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning. If you have any questions about this workshop, please contact Interdisciplinary Instruction team members Kathy Bertini at Kathy.Bertini@maine.gov or Heather Martin at Heather.Martin@maine.gov.