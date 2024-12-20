Submit Release
Educators Invited to Register for Continuation of Maine Solutionaries Project

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction team works with educators throughout the state to deliver high-quality professional development that is both relevant and useful. In a continuation of the Interdisciplinary Instruction team’s partnership with the Institute for Humane Education, the Maine Solutionaries Project will extend through the winter for educators interested in supporting their students in applying their learning.

This innovative project offers Maine educators a unique opportunity to participate in a customized version of the Institute for Humane Education’s Solutionary Micro-credential Program. Educators who register for the Maine Solutionaries Project join statewide educator cohorts focused on specific topics of interest. Participation is free, and participating educators are eligible to receive a $1,000 stipend and 30 contact hours upon completion of the program.

The winter cohorts will combine traditional Solutionary programming with a fresh emphasis on cross-curricula literacy integration, featuring targeted strategies and insights from literacy specialists.

  • Cohorts A through D will focus on the traditional Solutionary framework and highlight:
    • Climate Change (Cohort A)
    • Human Rights and Equity (Cohort B)
    • Water Quality (Cohort C)
    • Food Waste (Cohort D)
  • Cohorts E and F will blend the traditional Solutionary program with literacy integration throughout all content areas and will include literacy experts Cris Tovani and Kellie Smith.
    • Cohort E: available to any educator who teaches grades 4 through 8
    • Cohort F: available to any educator who teaches grades 9 and higher

For kickoff information, including Zoom session dates and times, and to register, please visit the Maine Solutionaries Project website. There, you can also learn more about this collaboration. Spots are limited and filling quickly, so don’t delay!

The Interdisciplinary Instruction team is part of the Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning. For more information about this project, please contact Interdisciplinary Instruction team members Kathy Bertini at kathy.bertini@maine.gov or Erik Wade at erik.wade@maine.gov.

