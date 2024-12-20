USS Spruance returns home after five-month deployment to 5th and 7th Fleet

Spruance departed San Diego with the ABECSG and deployed to the 7th and 5th fleet area of operations, July 17, 2024.

“The Spruance crew continues to impress – there is no other team that I would rather be a part of. I am immensely proud of all that the team has accomplished and will continue to accomplish. This deployment was a test of our readiness, and our Sailors exceeded every expectation,” said Cmdr. Thomas “Matt” Adams, commanding officer, Spruance. “Facing advanced missile threats and attack drones in a high-stakes environment, they demonstrated exceptional tactical precision and a war fighter mindset. From identifying incoming threats to controlling aircraft to executing flawless missile engagements, our crew neutralized every danger with unwavering focus and discipline.”

ABECSG initially deployed to the Indo-Pacific region to support regional security and stability, and to reassure our allies and partners of the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment, highlighted by the first-ever U.S.-Italy multi-large deck event (MLDE) with the Italian Navy’s ITS Cavour Carrier Strike Group held in the Indo-Pacific on Aug. 9, 2024.

The strike group was ordered to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to bolster U.S. military force posture in the Middle East, deter regional escalation, degrade Houthi capabilities, defend U.S. forces, and again sailed alongside our Italian allies and other partners to promote security, stability and prosperity. Assigned destroyers of the ABECSG, to include Spruance, were essential to providing a layer of defense to U.S. forces and ensuring the safe passage of commercial vessels and partner nations transiting in international waterways like the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden.

The destroyers worked alongside U.S. Central Command forces in successfully repelling multiple Iranian-backed Houthi attacks during transits of the Bab el-Mandeb strait. During the transits, the destroyers were attacked by one-way attack uncrewed Aerial systems, anti-ship ballistic missiles and anti-ship cruise missiles which were successfully engaged and defeated. The vessels were not damaged and no personnel were hurt. The ships were well prepared, supported, and the well-trained Sailors successfully defended the ship.

“I am so proud of our team. Our Sailors met every challenge on this deployment with professional excellence. Sailors displayed the highest levels of teamwork, adaptability, and courage—qualities that make our Navy the finest in the world,” said Cmdr. Leigh R. Tate, executive officer, Spruance. “There is no other group of Sailors who have more grit and tenacity for mission success, and they proved it.”

Throughout deployment, Spruance traveled 37,200 nautical miles, conducted 12 replenishments-at-sea, 28 sea and anchor details, Anti-Submarine Tactical Air Controller (ASTAC) controlled over 800 hours of rotary air wing control and the Air Intercept Controllers (AIC) controlled 50 live runs with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9 and U.S. Air Force assets. Spruance also achieved 36 re-enlistments, 37 advancements and seven officer promotions. Spruance Sailors were awarded the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) Expeditionary Medal and Combat Action Ribbon (CAR) for their actions in the Bab el-Mandeb.

Spruance was led by their commanding officer, Cmdr. Thomas “Matt” Adams, executive officer, Cmdr. Leigh R. Tate, and Command Master Chief Kurtiss Vervynckt.

The ABECSG is the most capable CSG comprised of the air wing of the future, the most advance Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Peterson Jr. (DDG 121) as Integrated Air and Missile Defense Commander, and the Arleigh Burke destroyers assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21, representing more than 6,000 Sailors, deployed from their homeports of San Diego and Pearl Harbor since July 2024.

Deploying units of the strike group include the flagship USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), DESRON 21, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, and Frank E. Petersen Jr. While the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, assigned to DESRON 21, USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) returned to its homeport, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS O’Kane (DDG 77) and USS Stockdale (DDG 106) remain deployed in the 5th Fleet area of operations supporting global maritime security operations.

As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat missions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.