NAVAIR issues V-22 bulletin and interim flight clearance

Aircraft with PRGBs that currently meets or exceeds a predetermined flight-hour threshold will resume flights in accordance with controls instituted in the March 2024 interim flight clearance (IFC).

A new IFC, containing additional risk mitigation controls, has been issued to address aircraft with PRGBs below the flight-hour threshold. These controls will remain in place until the aircraft’s PRGBs are upgraded, or the predetermined threshold is exceeded.

NAVAIR collaborated with the Navy, Air Force Special Operations Command and the Marine Corps to implement the bulletin and IFC.

Due to operational security concerns, the specifics of the V-22 flight-hour threshold, number of aircraft affected and additional flight controls will not be released.

NAVAIR remains committed to transparency and safety regarding all V-22 operations. The V-22 plays an integral role in supporting our nation’s defense. Returning these vital assets to flight is critical to supporting our nation’s interests.

NAVAIR continuously monitors data and trends from all aircraft platforms to provide service members the safest, most reliable aircraft possible.