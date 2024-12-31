Chaska, MN Optimizes Asset Management with OpenGov

CHASKA, MN, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After struggling with outdated processes and a lack of asset condition tracking, leadership with the City of Chaska, MN sought a solution to modernize their operations and improve efficiency. They selected OpenGov, a trusted leader known for innovative and user-friendly solutions tailored to the public sector.Facing challenges like time-consuming manual data entry, limited visibility into work order status, and a cumbersome reporting system, staff prioritized finding a centralized platform to encourage collaboration and streamline operations. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for its seamless GIS integration, advanced reporting capabilities, and intuitive interface designed to enhance productivity and decision-making.With Cartegraph Asset Management, Chaska is poised to revolutionize its approach to asset management. The new system will enable staff to track and maintain electrical utility assets in their electric department and forecast budgets with advanced dashboards. Additionally, customizable safety forms and bi-directional 811 integrations will improve workflow efficiency and safety. By automating preventative maintenance reminders and providing real-time visibility into work order statuses, the City will enhance planning and service delivery for the community.The City joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.