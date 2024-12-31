Wethersfield, CT Modernizes Permitting & Licensing with OpenGov

WETHERSFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After facing limited user functionality and a lack of collaboration in their existing system, leadership with the Town of Wethersfield, CT, sought a solution to enhance efficiency and transparency. They selected OpenGov, a trusted leader known for its modern, intuitive technology and dedicated customer support.Wethersfield staff were burdened by manual double entry and inefficient reporting and needed a platform that could automate workflows, provide GIS integrations, and support online processes for residents. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out during the search due to its robust mobile functionalities and its ability to streamline operations for staff and residents alike.With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, staff are excited to streamline their building, engineering, and code enforcement processes while removing silos in their current permitting system. The new system is expected to accelerate service delivery by automating workflows and reduce manual data entry. Additionally, with mobile-friendly tools and online access for residents, the Town aims to improve community engagement and satisfaction. By enhancing collaboration and reducing back-and-forth communications, Wethersfield leadership looks forward to a more efficient, transparent permitting process for staff and the community.The Town joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

