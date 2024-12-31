Syracuse, NY Paves the Way for Smarter Procurement with OpenGov

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After grappling with cumbersome paper-based processes and a growing volume of bids, leadership with the City of Syracuse sought a modern solution to transform their procurement operations. They selected OpenGov, a trusted leader renowned for its intuitive tools and industry-best support.Facing challenges with low vendor responses, missed deadlines, and a flood that destroyed seven years of contracts highlighted the City's urgent need for change. After an extensive 18-month evaluation led by a team of Harvard fellows, City leadership chose OpenGov Procurement for its ability to streamline operations, enhance equity, and support results-driven contracting.With OpenGov Procurement, staff are set to revolutionize their procurement approach. Leadership anticipates faster and more efficient procurement planning, reducing the manual workload for its single-person staff. Additionally, vendor participation is expected to increase thanks to an improved, user-friendly submission process that eliminates the need for hand-delivered or mailed responses. With fewer manual processes and better vendor engagement, the City of Syracuse aims to improve equity and transparency in contracting.The City of Syracuse joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

