Everblue Awarded $96 Million to Implement Nevada's Home Energy Rebate Programs with APTIM and VEIC

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nevada Governor’s Office of Energy (NV GOE) has awarded a contract to implement the state’s Home Energy Rebate programs, funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, to a team of clean energy leaders that includes Everblue, APTIM and VEIC. The team will administer energy efficiency rebates to low- and middle-income families across Nevada.With a strong history of success delivering energy savings in multiple states, this consortium brings unparalleled expertise to Nevada's energy efficiency initiatives. Their collective experience in program administration, technology implementation and community engagement positions them to ensure a successful launch and lasting impact for Nevada residents.Everblue will provide its innovative technology platform as the cornerstone of Nevada's Home Energy Rebate programs. This user-friendly, multilingual platform streamlines the rebate application process for both residents and contractors, ensuring maximum accessibility and participation.Everblue’s solution includes:• Mobile and tablet compatibility• Built-in accessibility features• Step-by-step guidance to reduce barriers to entry• Workforce Development: Everblue will leverage its expertise in workforce development to train local contractors, empowering them to carry out home energy upgrades.• Support for long-term success: The company’s workforce training initiatives will play a crucial role in ensuring the program’s effective implementation and long-term impact."Our innovative technology platform and comprehensive outreach strategy will ensure that every eligible Nevada household can access these critical energy rebates," said Velvet Nelson, Everblue’s director of business development. "By combining targeted multilingual marketing, community partnerships and strategic contractor recruitment, we're breaking down barriers and empowering Nevada families to improve their home energy efficiency."APTIM brings over 20 years of experience in delivering energy efficiency rebate programs and has managed more than $1.5 billion in energy funds. With a proven track record of issuing rebates for over a million residential projects annually, APTIM consistently achieves over 110% of program goals while maintaining high customer satisfaction scores. Their expertise includes statewide energy rebates and multi-family programs, making them a valuable asset for the Nevada Home Energy Rebate programs. APTIM's commitment to equity and inclusion aligns perfectly with the initiative's objectives to support low- and middle-income families across the state.“APTIM is looking forward to delivering our signature expertise, customer service and impact-driven performance to the residents of Nevada,” said Alex Scott, APTIM vice president of energy transition. “The Silver State joins Wisconsin and North Carolina in our portfolio of HOMES/HEAR program management and commitment to delivering equitable distribution of these rebates, part of APTIM’s mission to create sustainable and resilient communities for all.”The clean energy nonprofit, VEIC, brings extensive experience administering and designing Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Home Energy Rebate Programs for State Energy Offices, including in California, Delaware and Washington, DC. For nearly 40 years, VEIC has led innovative building decarbonization, energy efficiency and transportation electrification programs that put equity and impact front and center for its clients and the communities they serve. This expertise is highlighted in the nonprofit’s work administering and partnering on several statewide initiatives including Efficiency Vermont, the DC Sustainable Energy Utility and TECH Clean California. Since 2020, the nonprofit has delivered 47% of its energy efficiency implementation work directly to underserved communities. This commitment aligns with Nevada’s Home Energy Rebate program goals in which VEIC will provide program planning and design, state application development services and strategic market transformation plans.“VEIC is proud to bring Nevada’s Home Energy Rebate programs to life with expert partners like Everblue and APTIM,” said Nikki Kuhn, VEIC managing director. “We’re grateful for Governor Lombardo’s trust and collaboration and can’t wait for Nevada communities to feel the economic and health benefits of these critical programs.”The Nevada Home Energy Rebate programs are expected to launch in early 2025, providing up to $14,000 in direct rebates for energy-efficient home improvements to eligible families. These improvements may include electric heat pump installations, electrical panel upgrades, weatherization measures and other types of clean energy and energy efficiency upgrades. Sign up for updates here. For more information about the Nevada Home Energy Rebate programs, contact Velvet Nelson at press@goeverblue.com.###About EverblueEverblue is a leading provider of software, program management and workforce development training. As an IREC Accredited Training Provider, Everblue delivers high-quality workforce solutions in the energy efficiency industry. Since 2008, it has offered BPI Certification, RESNET HERS Rater, HEP Energy Auditor and other courses online and nationally in person through its open enrollment schedule and through private corporate training. Everblue's software division offers end-to-end technology solutions for apprenticeship, certification/licensure, contractor eligibility and rebate management. With partnerships that include state energy offices, community action agencies, utilities, prisons, community colleges and employment agencies, Everblue is committed to building a strong energy efficiency workforce. Learn more at www.goeverblue.com About APTIMAPTIM enhances the quality of the environment, wellbeing of people, resilience of communities and opportunity for employees to make a difference, not just a living. A leading professional solutions firm, we specialize in environmental, sustainability, resilience and infrastructure solutions. Our team of experts provide these integrated solutions for forward-thinking government agencies, commercial and industrial clients and energy customers. Together, we create sustainable and resilient communities for all. Learn more at www.APTIM.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.About VEICVEIC helps energy leaders nationwide meet their clean energy goals. As a nonprofit organization, we work in the service of people and planet, designing holistic solutions that grow local economies, improve public health and strengthen communities. We are a leader in deploying federal, state and local funding to accelerate these outcomes. Learn more about our work at www.veic.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.