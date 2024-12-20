SEK 40 million in humanitarian assistance to children in Gaza ahead of winter

The Swedish Government has decided to provide SEK 40 million to the efforts of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Gaza. This support will go to essential items for the winter, protection, access to education and psychosocial support.



“Children in Gaza are extremely vulnerable and are suffering through appalling conditions in the war that’s been going on for more than a year. The winter cold and rain further exacerbate the situation. Sweden’s support will strengthen UNICEF’s efforts to cover children’s basic needs, such as clothing, shoes, protection, education and psychosocial support. On my trip to Israel and Palestine, I underscored the importance of an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza. The civilian population, and children in particular, must receive all the support they need,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa.

Sweden’s support to UNICEF will help address the extensive needs on the ground. UNICEF’s efforts for children’s education and protection in Gaza are a priority area for which the organisation has indicated a need for additional funding. The majority of schools have been destroyed or are functioning as accommodation for internally displaced people and therefore cannot be used. UNICEF is supporting education and recreational activities being carried out in provisional premises – primarily tents. There is a major need for heated and rainproof structures, warm clothes and shoes during the winter. UNICEF is also supporting psychosocial programmes for processing trauma and for children who have been orphaned or separated from their families.

The current support is part of Sweden’s long-term commitment to support civilians affected by the war in Gaza and promote compliance with international humanitarian law. Sweden has provided more than SEK 630 million in targeted humanitarian assistance to Gaza since October 2023. Sweden is also one of the world’s largest donors of core support to a number of the international actors on the ground in Gaza, including UNICEF.