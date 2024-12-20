Sweden cooperates with United States to counteract foreign malign information influence activities and spread of disinformation

Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United States to counteract foreign malign information influence activities. The agreement is an important platform for closer cooperation and exchange of experience between Sweden and the US in this area.

“Foreign malign information influence activities and disinformation spread by foreign powers are a threat to our democratic societies and create mutual distrust,” says Ms Malmer Stenergard.

Foreign malign information influence activities are security-threatening activities in which foreign powers exploit society’s vulnerabilities and areas of conflict in order to achieve their objectives. The Government and government agencies are working actively to address these threats and build resilience to stop disinformation about Sweden gaining traction. International cooperation and exchange of experience regarding how best to counteract these security threats and strengthen resilience are of the utmost importance.

“Actively working to counteract these security threats is a priority for the Government. In today’s increasingly interconnected world, information influence campaigns have no borders, and this Memorandum of Understanding with the US provides an important platform for closer international cooperation in this area,” says Ms Malmer Stenergard.

Sweden takes part in a number of international networks focused on foreign malign information influence activities and cooperates closely with its Nordic neighbours and the EU on these issues. Sweden is also an observer in the G7 Rapid Response Mechanism.