Controversial Paintings of Anti Hindu Artist M F Hussain removed secretly : Evidence Manipulated

New Delhi – In response to a complaint by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) and other Hindu organizations regarding offensive depictions of Hindu deities at the Delhi Art Gallery, the Patiala House Court has taken a significant step. Metropolitan Magistrate Sahil Monga has ordered the preservation of CCTV footage from the gallery for the period between December 4, 2024, and December 10, 2024.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti spokesperson Shri Narendra Surve hailed the decision as a major victory for those fighting for the protection of Hindu Dharma. He stated, “This order will help uncover the truth. We demand strict action against those attempting to destroy evidence.”

The controversial exhibition, titled “Husain: The Timeless Modernist”, featured offensive and nude depictions of Hindu deities. In one painting, Lord Ganesha is shown with a nude woman (possibly Riddhi/Siddhi) seated on his lap. In another, Lord Hanuman is depicted flying while holding a nude woman (possibly Sita Mata). Yet another painting portrays Lord Shiva without a head, with a nude woman depicted offensively in his lap. These paintings are clearly intended to hurt Hindu religious sentiments. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has demanded legal action under IPC Section 295(A) and BNS Section 299 against the organizers.

Following the complaint, the gallery management quietly removed the objectionable paintings but denied their existence to the police. The Samiti’s advocate Amita Sachdeva and others moved the Patiala court seeking preservation of CCTV footage and registration of a First Information Report (FIR). The honorable court accepted the plea and directed Delhi Police to preserve the relevant footage and submit a report. The next hearing is scheduled for January 4, 2025.

Senior Supreme Court Advocate Makrand Adkar, Advocates Shantanu, Kesari, Vikram, Yadavendra, and Sanatan Swabhiman Sabha president Brijesh Sharma, along with Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’s spokesperson Shri Narendra Surve, are part of this legal struggle.