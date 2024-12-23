Business Reporter: Incorporating compliance into business strategy

How a proactive approach, a compliance-focused culture and compliance technology can help businesses navigate an increasingly complex F&B landscape

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Marcos Salla, Global Director, Agriculture, Food and Beverage at dss+ talks about why it’s key for businesses to have a strategic approach to compliance, as well as how they can build a culture of compliance awareness to strengthen customer trust in the food and beverage industry. According to the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT)’s Food Trust Tracker Report 2023, public trust in the food sector is dwindling, with less than half of Europeans expressing confidence in food safety and quality. Meanwhile, the regulatory landscape is becoming increasingly complex, especially in the EU, where the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), effective in 2025, will compel large EU companies to disclose ESG-related information.With a view to keeping up with the rapidly shifting regulatory landscape and building consumer trust, the continuous updating of compliance management systems has become paramount. By anticipating new regulations, such as stricter rules regarding food additives and packaging, companies can save costs and turn compliance into a competitive advantage. Compliance also requires detailed record keeping, regular audits and traceability of all taxable resources. However, the administrative workload that compliance in this regulatory environment involves can be minimised by the deployment of compliance software and data analytics. But to make the most of the technology, it must be employed in a corporate culture permeated by compliance awareness, where suppliers are seen as partners who can ensure that supply chain risk is also kept to a minimum.The upcoming parts of the dss+ series will focus on digital transformation, challenging supply chain risks and rapid innovation. To read the first part on compliance, click here About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About dss+dss⁺ is a leading provider of operations management consulting services with the purpose of saving lives and creating a sustainable future. dss⁺ enables organisations to build organisational and human capabilities, manage risk, improve operations, achieve sustainability goals and operate more responsibly.

