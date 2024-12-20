Unlocking the Holiday Spirit: Aroscop’s Survey Reveals Consumer Trends Shaping Christmas & New Year Shopping

Holiday Shopper's Playbook

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aroscop , a leader in programmatic advertising and consumer insights, is excited to unveil “The USA Holiday Shopper's Playbook: Insights for a Merry Marketing Season” a comprehensive guide to understanding consumer behavior during the festive season. Conducted using the cutting-edge Ask1 survey tool, this study dives deep into shopping preferences, challenges, and trends to empower brands with actionable insights for the busiest shopping season of the year.Highlights from the Report:- Sustainability on the Rise: 37% of shoppers consider buying sustainable gifts, showcasing a growing trend toward mindful gifting.- Early Bird Shoppers: 37% plan to complete their holiday shopping by early December, emphasizing the importance of early-season marketing.- The Gift-Finding Dilemma: 45% of respondents find choosing the right gift to be their biggest holiday challenge, paving the way for curated solutions.- Shipping & Discounts Steal the Show: 31% of shoppers say free shipping influences their purchase decisions the most, while 24% prioritize exclusive holiday discounts.How the Insights Benefit Brands:- Optimize Marketing Campaigns: The report provides data-driven guidance for aligning promotions, product offerings, and messaging with consumer priorities, such as sustainability and convenience.- Enhance Customer Experiences: By addressing challenges like gift selection and leveraging trends in omnichannel shopping, brands can create seamless and meaningful interactions with their audiences.A Report Backed by Data and Innovation:The survey leveraged Ask1, Aroscop’s unique consumer insights platform, to reach micro-cohorts of holiday shoppers across demographics and behaviors. The result is a detailed look at what drives purchase decisions during Christmas and New Year, helping brands fine-tune their strategies to maximize ROI.Make this holiday season a success by turning insights into action. Download the USA Holiday Shopping Report 2024 today and unlock the key to understanding your consumers better than ever.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.