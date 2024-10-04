"Economy and Job Creation - Biggest Concern for American Voters this time" — Aroscop Study

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election draws near, Aroscop ’s survey has revealed fresh insights into voter sentiment in key battleground states. The study, conducted in September 2024, highlights voter behavior, expectations, and the issues shaping the election. The survey targeted voters in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.Key Findings from the SurveyVoter Decisions: Solidifying ChoicesMore than 75% of voters in swing states have already decided on their candidate for the 2024 election. States like Arizona and Tennessee show strong commitment, while Michigan holds the highest number of undecided voters, indicating campaigns could still shift opinions in this critical state.Impact of Joe Biden's Withdrawal:Joe Biden's exit from the race led 19% of voters to reconsider their choice, with over 60% maintaining their original choice. North Carolina and Ohio saw over 25% of voters switch their candidate preferences, whereas Florida remained consistent with their initial preferences.Key Issues for Voters:Major voter concerns in these states include the economy and job creation, with crime and safety following closely. North Carolina prioritizes immigration, Wisconsin healthcare, and Georgia education. Financial concerns, a crucial factor in previous elections, remain vital in shaping the 2024 race.Satisfaction with Healthcare and Education:Over 80% of voters are content with healthcare and education in states like Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, while dissatisfaction is more pronounced in Florida and Ohio.Candidate vs. Party Support:60% of voters support individual candidates over party affiliation, particularly in North Carolina and Georgia. Tennessee and Michigan show stronger party loyalty.Influence of Endorsements and Campaigns:- Endorsements influence the choices of over 75% of voters, especially in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.- 85% of voters could change their minds based on debates and campaigns, with Tennessee, Ohio, and Georgia being the most responsive to campaigns.- Social media and ad campaigns impact over 80% of the voters.What This Means for the 2024 Election:With voter sentiment evolving as the election nears, candidates will need to focus on key voter concerns, including the economy, healthcare, and education. The findings reveal a dynamic race, where debates, social media, and endorsements could play a pivotal role in shaping the final outcome.To access the full report , please visit here.The study leveraged Aroscop’s consumer insights tool ASK1 which uses interactive creatives to serve short-form questions at scale and speed to identified or pre-built demographic, behavioral, or usage-based micro-cohorts. It has helped various brands and consultancies pick up the consumer voice from the market and make informed decisions.If you are looking to leverage voter insights for your candidature or party, visit - https://www.aroscop.com/ask1

