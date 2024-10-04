Digital Media matches Television to inform rural audiences about Tractors

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In rural India, tractors are more than just agricultural machinery; they symbolize both livelihood and progress. Given the importance of tractors in rural areas, Aroscop conducted a detailed hyper-local survey in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh using its ASK1 Consumer Insights Tool. The survey, which collected responses from 1,022 respondents, offers in-depth insights into the preferences, perceptions, and challenges that rural UP consumers face about tractors.The findings of this study provide key takeaways that can help tractor manufacturers and marketers understand their ideal buyers better and help improve their market penetration.Primary Uses and Purchasing Preferences:- The majority of tractor owners (70.9%) in rural Uttar Pradesh primarily use their tractors for agriculture, for tasks like sowing and harvesting.- When it comes to purchasing, 42.03% of buyers prefer authorized dealerships.Financing Challenges:- 43% of respondents indicated a preference for owning tractors rather than renting them, an indication of the long-term value placed on these machines.- However, the high upfront cost remains a significant hurdle for many buyers, with 38.9% citing this as the biggest challenge they face when purchasing a tractor.- Over 27% plan to use bank loans for their purchases but personal savings remain the primary source of funding, with half of the tractor owners relying on their resources.Influences on Purchase Decisions: The Role of Community and Media- In rural India, community advice is highly valued, with 53.5% of respondents indicating that recommendations from the community play a significant role in their decision to buy a specific tractor brand. This insight is an indicator of the impact of word-of-mouth marketing in rural markets.- Television remains the most influential medium for brand awareness, with 34% of respondents citing TV ads as their primary source of information when making tractor purchase decisions. Traditional media still holds the key to reaching and educating rural consumers, but social media and online advertising together (32%) are emerging as popular and growing sources of information.Feature Prioritization: What Matters Most?When selecting a tractor, engine power is the top priority, with 63.9% of respondents prioritizing this feature. This preference highlights the need for tractors to be robust and capable of handling tough agricultural tasks in challenging conditions. Price is another major factor, influencing 26.7% of buyers.Strategic Implications for Tractor Manufacturers and Marketers:The insights from this hyper-local survey offer valuable guidance for tractor manufacturers and marketers looking to enhance their strategies in rural Uttar Pradesh. By addressing the specific challenges and preferences revealed in this study brands can better position themselves to meet the needs of this crucial market. The study can help brands define their media strategy, and local campaigns and tailor strategies based on hyper-local insights. The findings from Aroscop’s report provide a roadmap to achieving deeper engagement and more meaningful connections with consumers.Aroscop’s Capabilities in Understanding Rural Markets:Aroscop’s ASK1 platform played an important part in gathering these insights. By leveraging polygon targeting and integrating rich, labelled datasets, Aroscop defined micro-boundaries and engage with rural audiences more effectively. This approach allowed for the precise classification and segmentation of respondents based on geographic and demographic characteristics, ensuring that the data collected was comprehensive and actionable.The flexibility of ASK1’s vernacular survey capabilities, which support over 10 local languages, was crucial in capturing authentic responses from diverse rural populations. Additionally, the platform’s scalability helped the questionnaires reach a wide geographic area quickly while maintaining the depth of insights required for strategic decision-making.Contact us to learn more about this study, download the report , and to explore how Aroscop can help your company with polygon targeting, advanced programmatic advertising solutions, hyper-personalization, real-time bidding, audience segmentation, and actionable consumer insights, to enhance campaign performance and maximize ROI.About AroscopAroscop is a data-first advertising technology company that provides flexible and transparent advertising solutions for brands and agencies of all sizes. We help clients target and deliver customized ads through our Proprietary Programmatic Demand Side Platform that incorporates geospatial intelligence coupled with polygon targeting and market research. We also have a holistic Consumer Insights Platform called ASK1 that helps you draw insights from your audience directly to understand their behavior and trends in the best way possible.

