EPA issues prevention notice as Gunnedah fire continues to burn

The prevention notice means Mary’s Mount Landfill cannot dispose of any waste on the premises. In addition, any waste stockpiled on the premises must be covered at the end of each day.

There is also a requirement for 24-hour monitoring of waste stockpiles to ensure no further fire outbreaks.

The site will still be able to accept waste into its Resource Recovery Facility for processing but the volumes of waste arriving must match the outgoing volumes of recovered material leaving the premises.

The owner of the landfill will also be required to provide frequent reports to the EPA in relation to waste management and any repair works being undertaken on site.

The EPA expects work to extinguish the fire to be completed as quickly as possible with the impacted waste cells being covered with soil.

We are aware some communities are being impacted by smoke and have installed air quality monitors at Mullaley and Emerald Hill.

Air quality monitors are in place in Gunnedah and data is available to the public at https://www.airquality.nsw.gov.au/

We advise impacted residents to keep doors and windows closed where possible. If you have any concerns please contact the Environment Line on 131 555.