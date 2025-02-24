Pesticides the cause of Ourimbah peacock deaths

The EPA was alerted to the death of the peacocks last month, and subsequent testing has revealed they ingested bait-like seeds, as well as the chemicals brodifacoum and sulfotep, which can be found in insecticides.

EPA Executive Director Regulatory Operations Jason Gordon said misusing pesticides is an offence that can carry significant penalties.

“Many chemicals in pesticides are deadly to wildlife and can also have impacts on the surrounding environment, so it is crucial that everyone understands how to use pesticides correctly,” Mr Gordon said.

“It appears that multiple pesticides may have been used recklessly in Ourimbah. This is a serious offence, and individuals could face serious fines and potentially stronger legal consequences.

“We encourage anyone with information about this incident or any other suspected pesticide misuse to get in touch with us so we can prevent future harm to local wildlife.”

Mr Gordon said there were easy-to-follow tips and directions for applying pesticides to avoid risk to human health and wildlife.

“Strictly following directions on labels and ensuring pesticides and baits are placed in areas that are inaccessible to non-target animals will make a big difference.

“It's also essential to store pesticides in a secure location and ensure that containers are properly cleaned and disposed of.”

Anyone with information about the suspected misuse of pesticides is encouraged to call our 24/7 Environment Line on 131 555 or email info@epa.nsw.gov.au.

For further information on the EPA’s role and compliance information in relation to pesticides, please visit: https://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/your-environment/pesticides/preventing-pesticide-misuse.

Reports of sick or injured birds can be made to the 24-hour rescue hotline operated by Wildlife Rescue Australia (WRA) – 1300 596 457.