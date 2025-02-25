NSW Government taking action on waste crisis

NSW has just passed landmark legislation to become the first state to implement a statewide mandate for Food Organics and Garden Organics (FOGO) recycling, to divert food waste from landfill into compost.

The legislation mandates FOGO collection services for households by July 2030, and for businesses and institutions in stages from July 2026.

FOGO bins will be rolled out at premises such as supermarkets, pubs, cafes, universities, schools, hotels and hospitals. Large supermarkets will also be required to report on the amounts and types of surplus food donated to charities like OzHarvest, Second Bite and Foodbank.

With FOGO taking up to a third of household red bin capacity, this legislation will help take some pressure off landfill. It also takes us one step closer to a circular economy in NSW, where resources are recycled, reused and repurposed.

The new laws are backed by a $81 million FOGO Fund to go largely to Councils for infrastructure including bins, kitchen caddies and liners, contamination audits, community education programs and staffing, including a $9 million boost in funding allocated to:

• $4 million to support implementation in apartments and multi-unit dwellings

• $3 million for a statewide advertising campaign to raise awareness and encourage behaviour

change

• $1 million for councils with existing FOGO services to conduct annual “booster” education

campaigns

• $1 million for a pilot to tackle contamination hotspots using artificial intelligence

The new laws are projected to divert up to one million tonnes of organic waste from landfill each year. Most will be transformed into high-quality compost for parks, sporting fields and agriculture, promoting healthier soils and sustainable food production.

The NSW Environment Protection Authority is working closely with communities, councils and industry to ensure a smooth and effective transition.

A step-by-step Best Practice Guide has also been launched to help councils introduce FOGO and manage contamination risks.

To learn more about the rollout, visit: https://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/fogo-mandates-and-rollout.

The next step to tackle the waste crisis is the refinement of the Energy from Waste framework in NSW.

A discussion paper outlines some small, proposed changes to the existing Energy from Waste framework, including clarification around the definition of thermal treatment.

Public consultation is open from Tuesday, 25 February until Tuesday, 8 April, and feedback can be provided through the NSW Government’s Have Your Say platform.

Quote attributable to Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe:

“NSW has ignored the crisis for landfill capacity for too long. We cannot kick this can down the road any longer.

“The new FOGO laws mean NSW is leading the nation in combating food waste, becoming the first to mandate this recycling revolution across the state.

“These new laws are backed by $81 million to support councils to move to FOGO by 2030.”