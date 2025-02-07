Western Sydney company fined $30,000 for dangerous chemicals storage

During an inspection of the premises in July last year, EPA officers also found cement had spilled next to a stormwater drain, and a damaged reactor vessel, used in manufacturing, was leaking chemicals in a building classified as having an explosive gas atmosphere.

NSW EPA Director Operations Adam Gilligan said the damage to the reactor vessel had the potential to increase the explosion risk in an already sensitive environment.

“What EPA officers found when they inspected the Sika factory was incredibly concerning,” Mr Gilligan said.

“Chemicals leaking from the damaged reactor vessel were found on the floor, walls and pipework, creating a potentially serious fire risk.

“We also observed liquid waste stockpiled at the premises in a way that increased the risk of a chemical spill into the environment.”

In addition to the fine, the EPA issued a Clean Up Notice directing Sika to immediately stop using the reactor vessel until it was repaired, clean-up spills around the site and make improvements to chemical storage practices.

“There are strict rules in place for the handling and storage of flammable products and chemicals,” Mr Gilligan said.

“We won’t hesitate to act against anyone not taking the utmost care when handling, storing and using chemicals and flammable materials.”