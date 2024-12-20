Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,186 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,300 in the last 365 days.

Temporary lane closures on I-64 West at Washington Street Exit beginning Thursday, December 19, 2024

Page Content

There will be temporary lane closures on westbound Interstate 64 at the Washington Street Exit, mile marker 58.6, from 9 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2024, through approximately 6 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2024, for contractors to perform milling operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Temporary lane closures on I-64 West at Washington Street Exit beginning Thursday, December 19, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more