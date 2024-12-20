Temporary lane closures on I-64 West at Washington Street Exit beginning Thursday, December 19, 2024

Page Content There will be temporary lane closures on westbound Interstate 64 at the Washington Street Exit, mile marker 58.6, from 9 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2024, through approximately 6 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2024, for contractors to perform milling operations.​ ​

