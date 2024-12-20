WVDOH crews working to clear Kanawha County road following rockslide

Page Content

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 1 crews are on scene clearing a rockslide on WV 61, MacCorkle Ave SE, and Beechwood Run Drive in Pratt.

At the time of the slide, midday, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, both the eastbound and westbound lanes were closed.

One lane was open temporarily to let traffic through and then closed back down. While clearing the road, the WVDOH is removing rocks hanging on the side of the mountain to prevent further slides.

Weather was likely a contributing factor to the rockslide. Rain has continued throughout the day.





