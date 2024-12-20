Vermont Drug Task Force / Sale of fentanyl, sale of cocaine, violation of conditions
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE: 24H2000765
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Vermont Drug Task Force
STATION: Headquarters
CONTACT: 802-244-8721
DATE/TIME: December 19, 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Various areas of Brattleboro, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of fentanyl, sale of cocaine (x2), violation of conditions of release (x10)
ACCUSED: Adam Michael Matyas
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On Dec. 19, 2024, detectives from the Vermont State Police Narcotics Investigation Unit arrested Adam Michael Matyas, a 48-year-old resident of Brattleboro, Vermont. This arrest followed a monthlong investigation that resulted in the following charges against Matyas:
- Sale of fentanyl.
- Sale of cocaine (two counts).
- Violation of court ordered conditions of release (10 counts).
The investigation revealed that Matyas had been selling fentanyl and cocaine in the Brattleboro area throughout December 2024.
Matyas was ordered held on a total bail amount of $30,000 due to the new charges and an outstanding arrest warrant. He was issued a citation to appear at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division.
Additionally, the Brattleboro Police Department holds charges related to this arrest; please refer to Brattleboro Police Department case No. 24BB012806 for more information.
The Vermont State Police extends its gratitude to the Brattleboro Police Department for its assistance in this investigation.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/24- 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Brattleboro Police Department — Being held at Brattleboro contemporaneous with Brattleboro Police Department charges and an outstanding arrest warrant.
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
