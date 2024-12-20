Blockchain Technology Market : $12.5 Billion in 2023 to $797.1 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 57.7%

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Blockchain Technology Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Component, by Application, by Enterprise Size, by End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032. The global blockchain technology market was valued at $12.5 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $797.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 57.7% from 2024 to 2032.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A150232 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :Microsoft CorporationIBM CorporationOracle CorporationIntel CorporationR3NTT DATAInfosysSAP SEAWSThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global blockchain technology market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦/𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑By component, the platform/component segment held the highest market share in 2023 as it enables the creation and operation of decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts. Several companies provide blockchain solutions that are specifically designed for enterprise use cases, addressing requirements such as permissioned networks, regulatory compliance, and interaction with current enterprise systems.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑By application, the payments segment held the highest market share in 2023. Blockchain technology increases payment system efficiency, lowers operational costs, and provides transparency. These advantages of blockchain technology are expanding its application in payment systems, hence driving segment development.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/blockchain-technology-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑By type, the public cloud segment held the highest market share in 2023, as public cloud providers offer a scalable and cost-effective infrastructure for deploying blockchain solutions. This scalability and cost efficiency is vital as blockchain networks grow and require additional resources to support increasing transaction volumes.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2023. Large enterprises operating in industries such as insurance, financial services, healthcare, and supply chain are increasingly making attempts to digitalize their offerings, which is creating a need for blockchain technology among them.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐅𝐒𝐈 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑By end-use, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2023. Blockchain technology in BFSI is used to manage financial transactions in enterprises. The need for blockchain technology in financial services is driven by its ability to deliver safe and efficient transactions.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. With rise in adoption of digital technologies in several sectors, the market is expected to expand significantly in the coming years.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A150232 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 :In May 2023, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, and Deloitte collaborated with Cboe Global Markets Inc., for development in a new blockchain system aimed at linking disparate institutional applications, potentially encouraging broader adoption of distributed ledger technology in financial markets.In July 2022, SAP APJ launched a pilot of Green Token, using blockchain technology to boost sustainable outcomes and increase circularity in the chemicals industry by better recovering waste plastics. 