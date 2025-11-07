Epoxy Resin Market Insight Report: Understanding the Needs and Trends in the Industry 2025-2030

Epoxy Resin Market Size & Insights

DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global epoxy resin market continues to expand, driven by increasing demand for lightweight composites, accelerated R&D in epoxy technologies, and rising adoption across the energy sector. According to Allied Market Research, the market—valued at $8.9 billion in 2020—is projected to reach $16.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of market dynamics, including key investment pockets, competitive landscape, emerging trends, and growth opportunities.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1833 Market Drivers & Opportunities:-- Growing demand for lightweight composites across automotive, aerospace, and construction sectors.- Advancements in epoxy resin R&D, enhancing performance and manufacturing efficiency.- Strong uptake in the energy sector, particularly for wind turbine blades and electrical components.- Volatility in raw material prices remains a challenge.However, the emergence of bio-based epoxy resins is expected to unlock significant growth prospects in the coming years.Segment Highlights:-By Form:- Liquid epoxy resin dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of total revenue and is expected to maintain its lead through 2030.- Solid epoxy resin is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.By Application:- Paints & coatings contributed over one-fourth of market revenue in 2020 and will remain the leading segment.- Adhesives & sealants is projected to post the fastest growth, at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2030.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific led the global market in 2020, capturing nearly half of overall revenue, driven by rapid industrialization and expanding manufacturing bases.- LAMEA is set to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030, supported by infrastructure development and increasing industrial activities.Key Market Players:- Major companies shaping the competitive landscape include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Hexion, Huntsman Corporation, Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Atul Ltd., Olin Corporation, Techstorm Advanced Materials, and Solvay SA. These players continue to focus on partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/epoxy-resins-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

