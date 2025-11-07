MLOps Market to Hit $37.4 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising AI Adoption and Automation

Rising AI adoption and automation in model deployment drive significant growth in the global MLOps market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research MLOps Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Platform, Service), by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Retail and E-commerce, Energy and Utility, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032, The global MLOps market size was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 37.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 39.3% from 2023 to 2032.The MLOps market is witnessing rapid growth as organizations increasingly adopt machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to enhance business operations. MLOps, or Machine Learning Operations, combines ML system development and IT operations to streamline the lifecycle of ML models—from development and testing to deployment and monitoring.Enterprises across industries are investing in MLOps platforms to improve scalability, model accuracy, and automation. The growing complexity of AI applications and the need for continuous integration and delivery of ML models are fueling market demand. Additionally, cloud service providers are integrating MLOps tools to offer seamless and cost-efficient AI model management.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47295 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:The key driver of the MLOps market is the increasing deployment of AI and ML models across sectors such as healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, and retail. Organizations seek to operationalize ML workflows efficiently, reducing time-to-market and ensuring consistent model performance.𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀:Advancements in cloud computing, containerization, and DevOps tools are enhancing MLOps frameworks. The integration of Kubernetes, CI/CD pipelines, and model monitoring solutions has enabled enterprises to automate and scale ML operations more effectively.𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀:Despite its potential, the MLOps market faces challenges related to data security, model governance, and integration with legacy systems. Ensuring transparency and compliance in AI decision-making processes remains a major concern for regulated industries.𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀:The surge in demand for AI-driven analytics in predictive maintenance, customer insights, and fraud detection presents vast opportunities for MLOps solution providers. Moreover, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly adopting MLOps-as-a-service platforms to enhance their AI capabilities without large infrastructure investments.𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:The MLOps market is expected to continue expanding as businesses prioritize AI lifecycle management. Continuous advancements in AI model observability, automation, and responsible AI frameworks are projected to accelerate adoption globally over the next decade.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A47295 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The MLOps market is segmented by component (platforms and services), deployment mode (on-premise and cloud), organization size (large enterprises and SMEs), and industry vertical (BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, IT & telecom, and others). Among these, cloud-based platforms dominate due to their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness in managing large-scale ML workflows.Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom sector dominated the MLOps market in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The sector leverages MLOps to enhance decision-making, optimize operations, and strengthen competitiveness in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. These factors are expected to significantly drive MLOps adoption within this industry.However, the healthcare sector is projected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The integration of MLOps in healthcare enables organizations to overcome challenges related to data security, regulatory compliance, financial constraints, and standardization—key barriers in their digital transformation journey.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Region-wise, North America held the largest share of the MLOps market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The growing adoption of MLOps solutions across industries to enhance business processes, improve customer experience, and drive operational efficiency is creating lucrative opportunities in the region. Additionally, increasing implementation of MLOps by biopharmaceutical companies for applications such as research, drug discovery, and clinical trials is further propelling market growth in North America.However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This expansion is driven by the rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, ML, and big data analytics, which are accelerating the deployment of MLOps solutions across enterprises. Moreover, the region’s ongoing digital transformation and increasing investment in AI-driven business operations are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the MLOps market in Asia-Pacific.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A47295 The key players that operate in the MLOps market analysis are Akira AI, Alteryx, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Databricks, Inc., DataRobot, Inc., GAVS Technologies, Google LLC, IBM Corporation and Microsoft Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the MLOps industry 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By component, the platform segment accounted for the largest MLOps market share in 2022.• By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest MLOps market share in 2022.• On the basis of organization size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the largest MLOps market share in 2022.• Depending on industry vertical, the IT and Telecom sector accounted for the largest MLOps market share in 2022.• Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.

