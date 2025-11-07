Construction Films Industry Research: The Global Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 14.6 Billion by 2030

Construction Films Market Application

The growth of the construction industry in developing nations, rising construction activities worldwide, and increasing government-led infrastructure projects are key factors propelling the global construction films market According to a recent report by Allied Market Research titled "Construction Films Market by Type (LDPE and LLDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene (PP)/BOPP, PET/BOPET, Polyamide/BOPA, PVB, PVC, and Others), Application (Gas & Moisture Barrier, Vapor Barrier, Curing Blanket, and Others), and End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030", the global construction films market generated $8.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $14.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Market Drivers- Expansion of the construction sector in emerging economies- Increased construction and renovation activities- Growth in government infrastructure initiativesHowever, the extensive use of non-biodegradable plastics remains a major challenge. Conversely, growing demand from the automotive sector is likely to create new growth opportunities.Segment Insights:-Gas & Moisture Barrier Films:- Held the largest share in 2020, accounting for over one-fourth of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance while recording the highest CAGR of 6.3% through 2030.Residential End Use:- Dominated the market in 2020 with more than one-third share and is forecast to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.4%, driven by the surge in residential construction projects worldwide.Regional Analysis:-Asia-Pacific (leading region):- Accounted for nearly two-fifths of global revenue in 2020 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and large-scale infrastructure development.North America:- Follows Asia-Pacific in market share, supported by modernization of buildings and infrastructure upgrades.Key Market Players- Berry Global- Eastman Chemical Company- E.I. du Pont de Nemours- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation- Mondi- Raven Industries, Inc.- RKW SE- Saint-Gobain- Supreme- Toray Industries, Inc.

About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

