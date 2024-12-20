Gov. Justice issues proclamations declaring full-day holidays for Christmas Eve and New Year’s eve for public employees

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice has issued two proclamations, declaring Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and Tuesday, December 31, 2024 as a full-day state holiday for public employees. "As we approach the holiday season, I want to take a moment to genuinely thank all the incredible state employees across West Virginia," Gov. Justice said. "These folks pour their hearts into their work every single day, and they truly deserve to spend this special time with their families and loved ones. This is just a small way to show how much we appreciate everything they do for our state. I hope everyone gets a chance to relax, recharge, and soak in the joy of the season with those who matter most. Cathy and I wish each of them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

