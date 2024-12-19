MPD Investigating Northeast Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating multiple suspects involved in a burglary in Northeast.

On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at approximately 7:59 a.m., the suspects entered an apartment building and forcibly entered a storage unit in the 600 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The suspects took property and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured on surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video and the photos below:

https://youtu.be/lchSwmr6atk

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24188197

