MPD Arrests Man in a Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred in Southeast.



On Sunday, October 20, 2024, at approximately 8:47 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 1400 block of 18th Street, Southeast, for the report of a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male unconscious and not breathing. The victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel also responded. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of 19th Street, Southeast.





The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Leonard Taylor Jr, of Suitland, MD.





On Thursday, December 19, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 33-year-old Andre Clark, of no fixed address. Clark has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.





CCN: 24162737





###