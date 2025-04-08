TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Cherry Blossom Parade

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, the Cherry Blossom Parade will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Madison Drive, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

19th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

20th Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

20th Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

22nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

C Street from 21st to Virginia Avenue, NW

C Street from 19th to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 20th to 17th Street, NW (east bound lanes only)

Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Jefferson Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, NW

Madison Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from approximately 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW (southbound lanes)

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 14th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Madison Drive, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

19th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

20th Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

20th Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

22nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

C Street from 21st to Virginia Avenue, NW

C Street from 19th to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 20th to 17th Street, NW (east bound lanes only)

Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Jefferson Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, NW

Madison Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, SW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramps

Inbound I-395 to 14th Street Bridge & 14th Street Bridge (HOV) (All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SE/SW Freeway)

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.