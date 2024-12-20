St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, DUI #2, and Criminal Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A2009022

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/19/2024 at 1421 hours

STREET: VT Route 118

TOWN: Berkshire

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Travis Barbour

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki

VEHICLE MODEL: SX4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Andrew Hinman

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: FRHT

VEHICLE MODEL: TK

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Route 118 and Gummerus Road in the town of Berkshire. The two operators were identified as Travis Barbour of Newark, VT and Andrew Hinman of Middlebury, VT. Barbour showed numerous signs of impairment and investigation revealed that he had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence. He was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. During processing, Barbour refused evidentiary testing. He was released with a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on January 14th, 2025 at 0830 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/14/2025 at 0830 hours

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993