St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, DUI #2, and Criminal Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A2009022
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/19/2024 at 1421 hours
STREET: VT Route 118
TOWN: Berkshire
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Travis Barbour
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki
VEHICLE MODEL: SX4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Andrew Hinman
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: FRHT
VEHICLE MODEL: TK
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Route 118 and Gummerus Road in the town of Berkshire. The two operators were identified as Travis Barbour of Newark, VT and Andrew Hinman of Middlebury, VT. Barbour showed numerous signs of impairment and investigation revealed that he had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence. He was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. During processing, Barbour refused evidentiary testing. He was released with a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on January 14th, 2025 at 0830 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/14/2025 at 0830 hours
Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 524-5993
