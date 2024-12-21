Celebrating 10 Years of Jazz in Paradise: Cancun Jazz Festival 2025 Announces Star-Studded Lineup

Cancun Jazz Festival 2025 Cancun Jazz Festival stage Cancun Jazz Festival Beachfront Hotel white sand beaches

Celebrate 10 Years of Jazz Excellence with a World-Class Lineup

This is more than just a festival—it’s a reunion of a global musical family in paradise,” says Warren Hill. “When these incredible artists come together in such an inspiring setting, magic happens.” — Jazz artist Warren Hill

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cancun Jazz Festival proudly presents the 10th Annual Cancun Jazz Festival, returning to the stunning shores of Cancun, Mexico, from May 16-18, 2025. This year’s festival promises to be a milestone celebration, which has just announced a star-studded lineup of internationally acclaimed artists including Rick Braun, Richard Elliot, Peter White, Brian Simpson, Jessy J, Jackiem Joyner, Steve Oliver, Althea Rene, Blake Aaron, Warren Hill, and more! An iconic jazz vacation experience by the beach.Since 2015, the Cancun Jazz Festival has set the standard for combining world-class music with the breathtaking beauty of the Caribbean. Hosted at the luxurious Iberostar Selection & Coral Resort, this 3-day, all-inclusive festival offers attendees not only memorable performances but also pool parties, after-parties with DJ Al, and unlimited gourmet food and drinks.“This is more than just a festival - it’s a reunion of a global musical family in paradise,” says Warren Hill. “When these incredible artists come together in such an inspiring setting, magic happens.”Join jazz enthusiasts from around the world in a celebration of music, culture, and camaraderie. Revel in beachfront accommodations, fine dining, and premium entertainment - all included with your ticket. Enjoy globally renowned artists and connect with your favorite performers in an up-close and personal way.About Cancun Jazz Festival - For a decade, Cancun Jazz Festival has transformed how fans experience music, creating unique destinations where audiences connect with their favorite artists in unforgettable ways. Vibrant Cancun hosts a musical event that celebrates 10 years of jazz under the sun. Past years performers have included Earth, Wind & Fire, Smokey Robinson, Herbie Hancock, Kenny G, Damien Escobar, Ray Parker Jr., Charlie Wilson, Babyface, Michael McDonald, KEM, George Benson, Chris Botti, Dave Koz, Brian Culbertson, Boney James and many more during the past 10 years of entertainment.Tickets for the Cancun Jazz Festival 2025 are on sale now. Choose from a variety of packages, including VIP options for those seeking an elevated experience. This highly anticipated event sells out quickly, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary celebration. Visit www.cancunjazz.com for tickets, the full lineup, and festival details.

