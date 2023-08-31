Pop artist Olivia Rox to Release Surprise Single “Hollywood” on September 1

Olivia Rox "Hollywood" Cover Pop artist Olivia Rox Olivia Rox performs during her "Poprox Tour"

After going dark on social media, Olivia Rox just announced the surprise release of her new song "Hollywood."

My new song "Hollywood" was inspired by recent difficulties in my life. Throughout tumultuous times, I always turn to music and writing for comfort. I'm using these hard times as fuel." — Olivia Rox

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- After going dark on social media, Olivia Rox just announced the surprise release of her new song “Hollywood.” A welcome surprise to her dedicated fans, since her next album "Lovestruck" isn’t slated until 2024. It’s the pop singer’s first new music since the release of “An Olivia Rox Christmas” album in October 2022, which included two successful singles at radio all throughout the holiday season. “Cold Toes” topped Holiday Pop radio and rose to the top of the charts landing at #8 on the Mediabase published charts, and #13 Billboard. “Jingle Bells” went to Jazz radio landing at #7, where her musical roots began in her youth. This album was the follow-up to her staple song “It’s Christmastime” which topped the Christmas radio charts for three years running. Rox is also coming off of her first branded music festival, the sold-out ROXFEST Classic, which took place in October 2022 in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The line-up featured legendary bands like Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Rick Springfield, etc. Of course, Rox herself, curated, hosted, and performed her high-energy show with songs from her debut smash album "Poprox". In a recent interview for iHeart Radio's Ask Anything Chat Let's Meet Olivia Rox, Rox said "One of my favorite music videos from the Poprox album is Been This Way B4, the costumes were so impeccable and were all from the 1950's"... "I secretly want to just dress like that". Rox is seen wearing an actual pink Barbie dress and drives a 1950's pink Cadillac. Rox's all-pink video is reminiscent of the new Barbie movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. In the music video Been This Way B4 they're having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Rox Diner.Rox posted the lyrics to her new single “Hollywood” on social media ahead of the track’s release. "They say it’s the city of dreams, but the truth is it’s not what it seems, It’s where fiction is reality, and real life is what’s diminishing" Rox explained, “My new song "Hollywood" was inspired by a really hard time in my life. Throughout tumultuous times, I always turn to my music and writing for comfort. I’m using these hard times as fuel. So, this song comes from first-person experience."... "It's been an extremely difficult year for me, with personal reasons, the losses of dear friends and family, and big changes that turned my world upside down. I don’t like to pretend that everything’s all merry and fine for social media’s sake, so I went dark instead for a while to navigate through it."The song "Hollywood" strikes a nerve and is a very poignant reminder of what is currently happening in Hollywood to the writers and actors today. Olivia, an actor herself, through her songwriting, captures and shares this emotional tribute for all the world, encapsulating the pain that these dedicated artists are going through. One of the heavy, accurate lyrics Olivia Rox posted on social media says; "I was paid in exposure, but that doesn’t pay my rent". Indicating how tough it is for musicians and actors alike to survive as an artist in this changing landscape of the entertainment industry.Although Rox has been quiet this year, she's ready to take on the world with her music as she says in this post on Instagram. "I have a lot of music that I’m dying to release, and I think it’s time I stop waiting for life to be perfect to share it. So - I have a surprise release coming out on Friday. This next release stems from pain but has grown into something good.”... "To my fans, thank you for caring about me. I miss you all. I’m sorry it’s been so long since I’ve posted and please know that I think the world of you. Thank you for always showing me love with your comments, DMs, buying my albums, and support at my concerts. In return, I hope my music inspires you to get through your difficult days and is the soundtrack to your life during your best ones. Love, Olivia 💖"“Hollywood”, the first single off of her new un-released pop album entitled “Super Cool Songs”, is an unexpected, surprise release before her next scheduled 2024 pop album, “Lovestruck”. Rox has confirmed her new album "Lovestruck" is in the works, but she wanted to give her fans a fun end-of-the-summer collection of songs since they have been waiting patiently for new music. Produced by Tamara Van Cleef & Rox. The album "Super Cool Songs" is an introspective and cohesive vibe that you will want to listen to over and over again. Coming soon via Songbird Music Group.To listen to the song: https://oliviarox.lnk.to/hollywood For more about Olivia Rox go to Oliviarox.com

