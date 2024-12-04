POP ARTIST CREATES THRILLING SCI-FI UNIVERSE IN NEW BOOK SERIES “ADVENTURES IN TIME”

Adventures In Time - The Accidental Tourist Book 1 Cover Olivia Rox author photo Adventures in Time book 1 "Always" Olivia Rox single cover

Olivia Rox unveils "Adventures In Time" releasing 12/04/2024, and launches with a twist: A first-of-its-kind book soundtrack written and performed by the author

Have you ever wanted to go on the ultimate vacation where you got to choose not only any destination in the world, but also any time?” — Olivia Rox

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- International pop artist Olivia Rox unveils her debut sci-fi novel, Adventures In Time: The Accidental Tourist, on 12/04/2024. This groundbreaking release redefines multimedia storytelling by combining an immersive time-travel adventure with an accompanying music soundtrack - both written and performed by Rox herself. This ambitious project marks the first time a recording artist has authored a sci-fi book series paired with a soundtrack fully composed/performed by the author. Adventures In Time (AIT) launches with its lead single “ Always ,” a stunning power ballad produced by Tamara Van Cleef, Olivia Rox & Warren Hill in Malibu, and Abbey Road Studios, London. Following up her #8 Billboard-charting albums An Olivia Rox Christmas and POPROX. Rox takes fans on an unprecedented artistic journey, blending her love of music and storytelling into one revolutionary project.The AIT novel’s description leads with a bold question; “Have you ever wanted to go on the ultimate vacation where you got to choose not only any destination in the world, but also any time?” You could blend in and go back to the 1950s to visit a real diner or see how people lived in the beginning of the Industrial Revolution and watch the Eiffel Tower being built. The sky’s the limit. On this adventure, you can encounter intrigue, murder, mystery, escaping villains, and find true love. You become a leader - a person who you never imagined you could be. You rise to the occasion to become the hero in your own story. For the lead character Aurelia Quinn, this is exactly what happens… so join her on a modern-day adventure-of-a-lifetime, reminiscent of Doctor Who meets Indiana Jones, time traveling around the world.Rox began crafting the series AIT after an inspiring dream sparked her imagination. Despite her passion for the project, the whirlwind demands of her music career and the rigors of a pop artist’s life got in the way. She was busy touring the world, writing/recording albums, becoming a finalist on American Idol, and even launching her own music festival (as one does). All of this put her novel-writing aspirations on hold. It wasn’t until the world slowed down during the pandemic, that Rox found the time to return to her dream of building this innovative time-travel universe. Now at just 25 years old, she has turned that dream into reality, blending her storytelling talent with the same creativity that fueled her chart-topping music career.AIT introduces a thrilling new sci-fi universe and embarks on an epic journey throughout history. The series follows Aurelia Quinn, a strong, spirited heroine who stumbles upon a mysterious secret society and discovers she possesses extraordinary powers. Aurelia unravels a vast new universe and becomes the target of dangerous forces from the future. Forced to leave her old life behind, she forges powerful alliances with unlikely companions, extraordinary individuals brought together across different eras and places in their quest to protect the timeline. Together, they unite and must rise to the challenge and discover their destinies. Aurelia claims her power to do what she was born to do.On a social media post, Rox wrote, “This is not just a singular book…it’s a universe full of possibility. There’s LOTS to come”. The best way to support the series is to “tell your friends! (And they tell someone, and they tell someone… and so on”, “You can post about it on social media, write a blog, shout it from the rooftops, tattoo it on your arm… Just some easy ideas. ;-)” Rox describes the book as being perfect for all ages. The adult fiction novel is geared for those who loved the books Divergent, Harry Potter, Hunger Games, and H.G. Wells The Time Machine.In the series, Rox conceives a world with innovative concepts such as a second skin suit; while protecting from radiation in the distant future, the suit also takes an inclusive approach to the future of gender, introducing a wearable color system to designate how society views identity and unique personalities. Embracing your very essence from boys, girls, to the LGBTQ+ community, with a new futuristic spin. Letting you be respected for who you are.You might know Rox from her music career; Pop artist, songwriter (500+ songs), chart-topping albums (most recent #8 Billboard), 7+ Top 40 singles, and American Idol Top 10 Finalist Season 15. Rox has also gained notoriety playing worldwide venues, international TV, her own music festival Roxfest, and now adds author to her dossier. Now you might know her as “future best-selling author”, as her Instagram profile jokingly says.Creator of this new world, Rox has teased that she is already finishing book 2, and is looking forward to the future of the series. Rox implies that this novel has the potential to be turned into a blockbuster movie or TV series. This is the new trend, with many books being adapted for screen, such as; Lessons in Chemistry, Shōgun (FX), Silo (Apple TV+), Rivals (Disney+) and Percy Jackson and the Olympians, etc. According to Deadline; “Several best-selling books have inspired new and returning television series this year, as well as box office magnets”, they go on to mention Wicked, and that several novel adaptations are “in the works”. Will Adventures in Time be next?A must-read for time travel, science fiction and fantasy fans - with a dash of romance, friendships, and worldwide culture. This action-packed, jet-setting novel is mixed with cutting-edge technology that will change the world as you know it. To celebrate the highly anticipated release of AIT, Rox will read some chapters aloud on social media. The full soundtrack arrives 2025. The first single “Always” is available now on all platforms.Visit AdventuresInTimeSeries.com for more into the world of AIT. Rox invites fans to share the book, message her on social media, and create an interactive community of like-minded book lovers with the AIT universe.Published by Toujours Publishing House

