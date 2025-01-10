CCWC Launches Launches Exclusive Salary Negotiation Master Class to Help Job Seekers Unlock Their Earning Potential

Founder Laurie Robinson Haden Executive Coach Zelda Owens

Women often encounter barriers to equitable pay, and our Salary Negotiations Master Class provides the insights, strategies and confidence needed to break through those obstacles.” — Laurie Robinson Haden

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corporate Counsel Women of Color (CCWC) is excited to announce the launch of their transformative Salary Negotiations Master Class, an on-demand training module designed to empower professionals to master the art of salary negotiation. This exclusive program will be available starting January 2025, and it's an opportunity to enhance negotiation skills and elevate one's financial future.

Under the leadership of CCWC’s visionary CEO, Laurie Robinson Haden, and renowned Executive Coach, Zelda Owens, this Master Class is not just a course—it's a game-changer. Tailored specifically for today’s dynamic workplace, this program addresses the unique challenges faced by women in securing fair and equitable pay.

The Benefits of This Opportunity:

- Comprehensive Training: Dive into expert-guided modules filled with actionable strategies and real-world examples that will arm the participant with the skills to negotiate effectively and confidently.

- Flexible Learning: Designed for busy professionals, the fully on-demand format allows students to learn at their own pace, fitting seamlessly into their schedule.

- Investment in Your Future: Participants will gain access to invaluable tools that will not only enhance their financial outcomes but also boost their confidence in advocating for their worth.

Laurie Robinson Haden emphasizes the importance of this initiative: “This program is for everyone. Women often encounter barriers to equitable pay, and our Salary Negotiations Master Class provides the insights, strategies, and confidence needed to break through those obstacles. This is about empowerment, equity, and advancement.”

Zelda Owens emphasizes "This program will empower you to master the complexities of compensation packages and approach salary negotiations with a confident mindset, authority, and precision—achieving outcomes that reflect your true impact."

As part of CCWC’s commitment to fostering professional growth, the Salary Negotiations Master Class represents a significant step toward closing the pay gap and equipping job seekers with the necessary skills to advocate for their value.

Registration Opens in January 2025! CCWC will do a soft launch for its CCWC members first. The module will thereafter be available in March during Women's History Month.

For questions, contact us at info@ccwomenofcolor.org.

For more information about CCWC, visit www.ccwomenofcolor.org.

About CCWC:

The Corporate Counsel Women of Color is dedicated to advancing and fostering professional development for women of color in the legal and corporate sectors. Through innovative programs and initiatives, CCWC empowers its members to achieve success at every stage of their careers. Founder Robinson Haden states, “Join us on this journey towards empowerment and equity—your future self will thank you!”

