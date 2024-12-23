Hospitality Excellence Certified at Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d’Albion Cannes

Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d’Albion Cannes

For the third year, Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d’Albion Cannes has been awarded the prestigious Green Globe certification.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the third year, Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d’Albion Cannes has been awarded the prestigious Green Globe certification, an international standard recognised for its stringent sustainable development criteria. By achieving a compliance score of 89%, the hotel is establishing itself as a key player, inspiring its teams, partners and clients to work towards a more sustainable future.A stone’s throw away from the Croisette, one of the world's most iconic waterfront promenades, the Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d’Albion is all about high elegance and secret terraces for a cozy and intimate feel. Guests are drawn to the low-key peaceful atmosphere of the hotel year round where they can languidly unwind and relax.Responsible luxury at the heart of the experienceThrough an ambitious CSR policy, the Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d’Albion is committed to an approach that is structured around six fundamental pillars, reflecting its vision of responsible and sustainable luxury. Furthermore, the hotel encourages constant dialogue with its stakeholders to anticipate environmental and social issues.Sustainability practices include implementation of energy, water and waste reduction measures such as the installation of water fountains to decrease the impact of plastic bottles, distribution of reusable water bottles to all employees and the selective sorting of waste to maximise the number of items to be recycled. In the hotel’s suites and guestrooms plastic bottles have been replaced with glass bottles and plastic room cards with wooden key cards.The environmentComprehensive strategies have been developed by the hotel to minimise environmental impacts and various initiatives introduced to preserve local biodiversity including the installation of beehives on the roof. Each day, the harvested honey is offered at breakfast time and used in a variety of other ways for the benefit of hotel guests. Programs to protect sea life have also been introduced to raise awareness among staff and local residents with regards to the pollution caused by waste.Responsible cateringHôtel Barrière Le Gray d’Albion prioritises short supply chains and seasonal ingredients, renewing its menus on a regular basis in order to offer ethical, local cuisine. The hotel is committed to prioritising local, organic and seasonal produce, offering vegetarian options and reducing food waste and packaging.Sustainable customer experienceAt Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d’Albion both guests and staff alike are integral players in successful sustainability outcomes. Guests are invited to contribute to an environmental project to offset the carbon footprint of their travels. The hotel has also adopted this initiative for all its business travel. As a responsible employer, the hotel has focused on employee wellbeing and created initiatives that reinforce quality of life at work that are implemented throughout the year.Local and community developmentThe hotel is strengthening its partnerships with local and community players by supporting a number of associations including France Cancer, Café Joyeux (a supplier of coffee capsules that supports and raises awareness of disability issues) and the French Red Cross.These commitments and concrete actions bear witness to a genuine approach in favour of a more respectful future. The Gray d’Albion demonstrates that the hotel sector can indeed reinvent its practices without compromising the excellence for which the hotel is renowned.ContactFabienne ButtelliHead of CommunicationsLe Majestic CannesLe Gray d'Albion Cannes Le Croisette CannesLe Carl Gustaf St Barthfbuttelli@cannesbarriere.com+ 33 4 97 06 89 75

