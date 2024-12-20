Bank of America Plaza - Tampa, FL. Overlooking the bay from Bank of America Plaza. STM Canna

STM Canna Expands to Tampa, Florida: Strengthening U.S. and international reach, STM Canna opens a new hub in downtown Tampa to enhance service and innovation.

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STM Canna Expands Operations with New Location in Tampa, Florida

STM Canna, the industry leader in advanced pre-roll manufacturing equipment, is excited to announce its expansion into the Sunshine State with a new location in downtown Tampa, Florida.

Located in the prestigious Bank of America Plaza, STM Canna’s new office offers a prime position in the heart of one of the state’s fastest-growing cities. This strategic move reflects the company’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its Eastern U.S. and international clients.

"This expansion strengthens our ability to provide exceptional service to our partners while positioning us for continued growth in a key market," said Jason Dueweke, CEO at STM Canna. "Tampa’s dynamic energy and central location make it the perfect home for our next chapter."

Florida’s booming medical cannabis market, combined with the increasing momentum toward adult-use legalization, underscores the importance of this expansion. The Tampa hub will enable faster delivery, enhanced support, and easier access to STM Canna’s signature products, including the RocketBox Series, Atomic Closer, and Astro Infuser.

With this new location, STM Canna is poised to build deeper connections with clients, providing industry-leading solutions and support from a centralized, accessible hub.

About STM Canna:

Since its establishment in 2017, STM Canna Corp. has been the cannabis industry’s leading provider of commercial pre-roll automation systems, offering innovative solutions such as the RocketBox Pro, Astro Infuser, Launch Pad Weigher, Cone Lander, and the proprietary automated pre-roll closing system, the Atomic Closer. Additionally, STM Canna provides high-performance commercial cannabis grinders to round out its comprehensive product lineup.

Trusted by clients in 42 U.S. states and numerous international markets, STM Canna serves businesses of all sizes, from boutique producers to the world’s largest and most recognized hemp and cannabis brands. The company is dedicated to redefining industry standards by delivering the most advanced pre-roll automation and grinding solutions on the market.

All STM Canna equipment is proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in the U.S.A., ensuring industry-leading quality, reliability, and exceptional customer service.

For more information, or to schedule an in-person visit or live video demonstration, visit stmcanna.com.

For more information about STM Canna’s Florida expansion, visit stmcanna.com or contact Logan Dueweke at logan@stmcanna.com.

