Cannabis Technology Pioneer, STM Canna, Launches New Pre-Roll Automation Machinery

Brand New STM Canna Cone Lander Pre-Rolled Cone Loading Machine

Cone Lander Completes STM Canna's One-Tray Pre-Roll Automation Workflow

The Cone Lander can efficiently load a tray of 72 pre-rolled cones in just seconds, which will save production many hours a month in hand-loading trays with paper cones.” — Erik Blackerby

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STM Canna, a provider of industry leading commercial pre-roll machines, commercial cannabis grinders and top-rated pre-roll automation systems, introduced a new, one-of-a-kind, pre-roll cone loading machine at MJBizCon 2022 in Las Vegas recently.

Erik Blackerby, STM Canna’s Chief Operating Officer commented, “Our new pre-roll cone loading machine, the Cone Lander, can efficiently load a tray of 72 pre-rolled cones in just seconds, which will save production many hours in hand-loading trays with empty paper cones. The Cone Lander is a part of STM Canna's cost-effective pre-roll automation solutions which can help businesses produce thousands of pre-rolls a day while reducing labor costs."

The Cone Lander fits perfectly into STM Canna's phenomenal pre-roll automation line-up featuring the simple, and effective, one-tray workflow, which is the process of producing a quality finished pre-roll from beginning to end, and from grind to close.

Our system addresses several pain points in the pre-roll production process and the challenges of implementing a complete pre-roll automation system at a reasonable cost. STM's pre-roll automation systems are simple to use, easy to clean and the most cost-effective way to produce thousands to tens of thousands of joints every day.

Owners of the Cone Lander can look forward to its many innovative features, including:

• Easy-one button operation & fast cleaning

• Small modular footprint

• Durable aluminum and steel construction

• 1-year parts and labor warranty

• STM Canna’s top-rated customer service

• Compatible with STM's one-tray automation workflow system

The Cone Lander is the first step in the pre-roll production process which loads 72 empty pre-rolled cones into a tray in seconds. Next, the same tray is then transported to the commercial pre-roll machine, the RocketBox, for accurate filling and packing. The third step involves moving the tray to the LaunchPad scale for quality control weighing. The final step is placing the tray in the Atomic Closer, for prompt closing with a professional looking Dutch crown in just 45 seconds. The entire pre-roll production process can produce 72 finished joints every few minutes with just one tray, and tens of thousands a day with more trays.

About STM Canna: Since its establishment in 2017, STM Canna Corp. has remained the cannabis industry’s most trusted supplier of pre-roll automation equipment, consisting of commercial cannabis grinders, commercial pre-roll machines, the LaunchPad pre-roll scale and bespoke automated pre-roll closing machine, the Atomic Closer. With hundreds of clients across 41 U.S. States and several international markets, STM Canna corporation is a preferred partner for a range of businesses, from small producers to the world's largest, most well-known hemp and marijuana brands. STM Canna redefines industry standards by providing the absolute best in pre-roll automation one piece at a time or as a complete production workflow.

All STM Canna equipment is designed, engineered, and manufactured in the U.S.A. with industry-leading quality and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit stmcanna.com

STM Canna's One-Tray Pre-Roll Automation Workflow