STM Canna, Pre-Roll Automation Experts, Announces 2023 Trade Show Tour Schedule

MIni-RocketBox Plus, the fastest commercial pre-roll machine available STM Atomic Closer, closes thousands of pre-rolls a day at a cost effective price STM LaunchPad Scale, the first professional pre-roll scale available

Cannabis Pre-Roll Automation Leader Announces 2023 Conference Tour Schedule

We provide all the necessary equipment to produce up to tens of thousands of pre-rolls while having complete control over every aspect of the pre-roll production process.” — STM Canna Spokesperson

SPOKANE, WA, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STM Canna, the leading manufacturer of commercial pre-roll machines, commercial grinders, and modular pre-roll automation systems, announces the participation in the following upcoming expos and trade shows for 2023.

• NECANN, Boston, MA, March 10-12 at the Hynes Convention Center, Booth 411.

• CannaCon South in Oklahoma City, OK, March 31-April at the OKC Convention Center, Booth 510.

• CannaCon Albuquerque, May 19-20 at the Albuquerque Convention Center, Booth 415.

. Lift and Co., San Francisco, CA, August 2 - 4 at the Moscone Center.

• CannaCon Midwest, Detroit, MI, October 6-7 at the Huntington Place Convention Center, Booth 322.

• MJBizCon Las Vegas, November 29 – December 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

STM Canna’s featured One-Tray Pre-Roll Automation Workflow will be on display at each trade show including the top-rated and industry best seller, the patented RocketBox commercial pre-roll machine, the first professional pre-roll production scale, the LaunchPad, and the time-saving automated pre-roll closing machine, the Atomic Closer.

STM Canna's impressive pre-roll automation line-up features the most efficient and cost-effective way to mass produce pre-rolls utilizing the one-tray workflow, which is a single tray that moves through each step of the pre-production process of producing quality finished pre-rolls from start to finish, from grind to close.

"Observing our system in-person easily illustrates the user-friendliness, practical and thoughtful approach from STM Canna regarding our complete one-tray pre-roll automation line-up. We provide all the necessary equipment to produce up to tens of thousands of pre-rolls while having complete control over every aspect of the pre-roll production process." according to an STM Canna Spokesperson.

The acclaimed One-Tray pre-roll automation workflow addresses multiple pain points in the pre-roll production process which leads to higher costs and decreased quality. The One-Tray Workflow also solves the colossal challenge of implementing a complete pre-roll automation system at a reasonable cost without the complexity of an all-in-one machine. STM Canna builds machines which are simple to use, easy to clean and the most cost-effective way to produce thousands to tens of thousands of joints every day.

About STM Canna: Since its establishment in 2017, STM Canna Corp. has remained the cannabis industry’s most trusted supplier of pre-roll automation equipment, consisting of commercial cannabis grinders, commercial pre-roll machines, the LaunchPad pre-roll scale and bespoke automated pre-roll closing machine, the Atomic Closer. With hundreds of clients across 42 U.S. States and several international markets, STM Canna corporation is a preferred partner for a range of businesses, from small producers to the world's largest, most well-known hemp and marijuana brands. STM Canna redefines industry standards by providing the absolute best in pre-roll automation one piece at a time or as a complete production workflow.

All STM Canna equipment is designed, engineered, and manufactured in the U.S.A. with industry-leading quality and exceptional customer service. For more information, to schedule a in-person visit or live video demonstration, please go to stmcanna.com.

STM Canna's One-Tray Pre-Roll Automation Workflow