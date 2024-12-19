New Daily Flight From Regina to Denver

CANADA, December 19 - Released on December 19, 2024

Province Saw Air Arrivals from the US Increase by 46 Per Cent in 2023

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan, Regina Airport Authority, and United Airlines announced a new daily direct flight between Regina and Denver. The new daily flight is set to begin in May 2025.

“The route from Regina to Denver will connect Saskatchewan to yet another major hub in the United States, which will lead to increased competitiveness and economic growth for the province,” Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. “I congratulate the Regina Airport Authority and SkyWest on this new direct flight, which will benefit our local business community and increase Saskatchewan’s access to the United States and beyond.”

Direct flights such as these have many economic benefits. The new Regina to Denver flight will make Saskatchewan easier to access for both business travelers and tourists, while Saskatchewan residents will have much greater access to U.S. destinations.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce this new daily non-stop service to Denver," Regina Airport Authority President and CEO James Bogusz said. "This route strengthens Regina's position as the key gateway to southern Saskatchewan and demonstrates United Airline's confidence in Saskatchewan's future. With United's extensive connections through Denver, this flight opens many new opportunities for personal and professional travel."

This increased connectivity is also essential in showcasing the world-class investment opportunities that exist in Saskatchewan, as it ensures more efficient travel for out-of-province investors. The new route will be offered through United Airlines and operated by SkyWest.

“We are excited to bring this new United Express flight to Regina customers,” SkyWest Airlines Managing Director of Market Development Cody Thomas said. “With just one flight from YQR, Regina passengers can easily connect to hundreds of destinations around the world on United’s global network.”

"We are thrilled to support the incentive program for this new direct flight to Denver," Regina Hotel Association President and CEO Sandra Jackle said. "This strategic investment aligns with our mission to attract more out-of-town visitors, host events and strengthen Regina's economy. A direct connection to Denver creates new opportunities for international travelers, making it easier to visit our city, which helps fill our member hotels and enhances Regina's position as a premier hosting destination in Canada."

Driven in large part by the introduction of new routes that connect Saskatchewan to the world, the provincial economy continues to see tremendous success among many different economic indicators. Saskatchewan exports totalled over $102 billion for 2022 and 2023 combined. This is an increase of more than 52 per cent from the previous two-year period, and the highest export numbers in the province's history.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2023 real GDP reached an all-time high of $77.9 billion, increasing by $1.77 billion, or 2.3 per cent from 2022. This places Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 1.2 per cent.

Private capital investment is projected to reach $14.2 billion in 2024, an increase of 14.4 per cent over 2023. This is the highest anticipated percentage increase in Canada.

The Government of Saskatchewan also recently unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential markets and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

For more information visit: InvestSK.ca.

-30-

