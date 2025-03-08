Province Invests $3.5 Million to Support New Ronald McDonald House in Prince Albert

CANADA, March 8 - Released on March 7, 2025

Saskatchewan Families with Sick Children to Have a Place to Stay, Close to their Child's Side

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced $3.5 million in funding to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) to help build the first ever Ronald McDonald House in Prince Albert.

"This new Ronald McDonald House will offer comfort, affordability and convenience to Saskatchewan families with sick children who travel to Prince Albert for treatment," Premier Scott Moe said. "I am grateful that our province can help create a space where families feel supported and cared for, a true home away from home."

The Ronald McDonald Home in Prince Albert will support families whose children are undergoing treatments at nearby health care facilities. The design includes 12 bedrooms, a smudge room, communal kitchen, dining room, living room, play space and family games room.

"The support to build the Ronald McDonald House - Prince Albert will ensure that families traveling to the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, for the health care of their child or children, have a place to stay, close to their child's side," Chief Executive Officer of RMHC Saskatchewan Tammy Forrester said. "This historic capital investment by the Government of Saskatchewan into Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan is an investment into all Saskatchewan families."

The new facility will be built on 5.6 acres located at 791 25th Street West in Prince Albert.

Families across the province have stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Saskatoon. The Trudel family have experienced firsthand what the home offers.

"Staying at the Ronald McDonald House felt like home, in fact, when we eventually left, we missed it," Shianne Trudel said.

Construction of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Prince Albert will begin late spring 2025 and is expected to be completed in early 2027.

Last month, the government announced $6.5 million to help build a 20-bedroom Ronald McDonald House in Regina, bringing the total provincial funding to RMHC to $10 million.

RMHC Saskatchewan was founded in 1985. RMHC currently operates two programs in Saskatchewan with Ronald McDonald House in Saskatoon and Family Room in Prince Albert. Approximately 29,800 Saskatchewan families have been served by these programs.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Desk

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca