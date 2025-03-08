Saskatchewan Firearms Office and Métis Nation - Saskatchewan Sign MOU for Firearms Safety

CANADA, March 8 - Released on March 7, 2025

Today, the Saskatchewan Firearms Office (SFO) and Métis Nation - Saskatchewan (MN-S) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide ongoing firearms safety education to Métis citizens.

The MOU outlines opportunities for partnership, such as increasing firearms licenses among MN-S citizens and promoting firearms safety and education.

"Our government is committed to promoting public safety within all communities and protecting the rights of all lawful firearms owners," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod said. "Through this partnership we want to encourage responsible firearm ownership and support Métis traditions in a way that keep people informed and protected."

The four specific areas the Memorandum outlines for the SFO and MN-S to collaborate on are:

Promotion of education and licensing of as many community members as possible;

Minimizing unnecessary criminalization of individuals for regulatory offences;

Appropriate compensation for seized firearms; and

Protection of gun owners' current and future privileges.

"Firearms safety education is of the utmost importance to our MN-S government to ensure our Métis harvesting traditions are responsibly passed down to the next generation," Métis Nation -Saskatchewan President Glen McCallum said. "We are pleased the Saskatchewan Firearms Office wants to continue to strengthen our working relationship with a recommitment to work together on educational programs based on current and incoming firearms regulations."

The SFO and MN-S will coordinate to provide education to Métis citizens on existing and incoming firearms laws. The SFO will also provide training and educational materials for MN-S community centres and encourage and facilitate members in becoming fully licensed and legally compliant firearms owners.

"The Saskatchewan Firearms Office is proud to partner with MN-S again to ensure Métis citizens have the knowledge to legally use and store firearms safely," Saskatchewan Firearms Office Commissioner Robert Freberg said. "Greater compliance increases public safety and through this partnership we will contribute to a safer Saskatchewan for our communities."

This MOU is the second firearms education agreement between the SFO and MN-S, marking another step forward in an ongoing partnership and demonstrating a shared commitment to balancing public safety with respect for Métis traditions.

