Governor Abbott Appoints Fisher To 306th Judicial District Court
TEXAS, December 19 - December 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Emily A. Fisher as Judge of the 306th Judicial District Court in Galveston County, effective January 4, 2025, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.
Emily A. Fisher of Galveston is a family associate judge for Galveston County and is board certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas (SBOT), SBOT Family Law Section, Texas Bar College, and the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists and a member and former president of the Galveston County Bar Association, former member of the Galveston County Mediation Association, and a former member and former vice president of the Galveston Family Law Bar Association. Additionally, she is a member and co-chair of the American History Essay Contest Committee, former treasurer of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Galveston, and a board member and Finance Committee member of the Pregnancy Help Center Galveston. Fisher received a Bachelor of Arts from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School.
