2024 King's Counsel Designations Announced

CANADA, December 20 - Released on December 19, 2024

Twelve Saskatchewan lawyers are being recognized for their contributions to the legal profession and public service with the King's Counsel (K.C.) designation.

"We have a long history of celebrating the most dedicated and talented legal professionals in Saskatchewan and across Canada through the King's Counsel designations," Deputy Premier Jim Reiter said. "I am proud to announce this year's designates, who represent a wide range of expertise and knowledge from across Saskatchewan's legal community."

The 2024 King's Counsel appointments are as follows:

Jeffrey Brick is Crown Counsel with the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General, and was called to the Bar in 1992.

Ryan Hrechka is with Grayson and Company, and was called to the Bar in 2004.

Kendra Jacobs is with Gerrand Rath Johnson LLP, and was called to the Bar in 2002.

Gordon Kirkby is with Kirkby Fourie Law Firm, and was called to the Bar in 1985.

J. Paul Malone is with Willows Welsch Orr & Brundige LLP, and was called to the Bar in 1985.

Robbie Parker is a Regional Crown Prosecutor with the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General, and was called to the Bar in 1993.

Nicole Sarauer is Opposition House Leader, and was called to the Bar in 2010.

Lee Anne Schienbein is Associate Corporate Counsel with SaskTel, and was called to the Bar in 1994.

Lauren Wihak is with McDougall Gauley LLP, and was called to the Bar in 2009.

Mark Dolan is with Lakefield LLP and President of the Saskatchewan Branch of the Canadian Bar Association, and was called to the Bar in 2005.

Adam Touet is with W Law and President of the Law Society of Saskatchewan, and was called to the Bar in 2007.

Tim McLeod is Minister of Justice and Attorney General, and was called to the Bar in 2006.

King's Counsel appointments are based on recommendations from a selection committee consisting of Saskatchewan's Minister of Justice and Attorney General, the Chief Justice of Saskatchewan or the Chief Justice of the Court of King's Bench and the past presidents of the Saskatchewan branch of the Canadian Bar Association and the Law Society of Saskatchewan.

Individuals must live in Saskatchewan and must have been entitled to practice law for at least ten years in the superior courts of any province or territory of Canada, the United Kingdom or Ireland. Individuals holding the following offices are given special consideration for recommendation for King's Counsel appointment, provided that they are otherwise qualified to receive the designation under The King's Counsel Act:

a. Minister of Justice;

b. Deputy Minister of Justice;

c. Dean of the Law School at the University of Saskatchewan;

d. President of the Law Society; and

e. President of the Canadian Bar Association, Saskatchewan Branch.

