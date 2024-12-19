Submit Release
Governor announces judicial appointment of Bryan Fox

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday the appointment of Bryan Fox as a Second Judicial District Court judge.

Fox’s appointment follows the retirement of the Honorable Gerard J. Lavelle.

Fox is a welcome addition to the family court bench with nearly thirty years of practice in family law. Fox is a graduate of UNM School of Law. He was admitted to the New Mexico Bar in 1996.

His appointment commences December 21, 2024.

